Local group helps people getting out of prison find housing

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County group is breaking down barriers for people who served time in prison.

“When you get out, you don’t know exactly what you want to do in life,” said Paul Holt.

“There’s so much pressure, so much trauma,” said Corey Purdie.

Both men served time in prison.

While some people getting out of prison have a support system, other’s don’t.

“If a person has been gone that long without their resources, we don’t want that person placed in a situation where they fee like they have to do something to survive,” said Purdie.

Purdie was released from prison in 2003. Years later, he started the group Wash Away Unemployment to help people just like him.

The group serves in a lot of different ways. They started off by providing transitional unemployment and social enterprise opportunities.

The latest mission is to tear down housing barriers for the formerly incarcerated.

“There’s a lot of people who are homeless and don’t have support, and they need someone that’s out here trying to have their back,” said Holt.

The group is currently transforming an old school in Vanceboro.

The building will house educational areas, counseling services, and places for people to create and grow new enterprises.

“Individuals on the inside have so many gifts and talents, and they want to implement them, they want to benefit society,” said Purdie.

The first phase of renovation consists of fixing up the school’s gym.

The gym will serve as a manufacturing center where people exiting prison can help create their own tiny home to live and work in.

Then, people can choose to park their tiny home in the community surrounding the school, or move someplace else.

“The key component is there’s no bounds,” said Purdie. “There’s liberty, the person is free. After they complete their probation they can go wherever they want to.”

He knows it will take some time for his team of seven people to get things done, but the hard work is worth it.

“Everything else, the cars, the clothes, nothing is more important than impacting somebody’s life,” said Purdie.

