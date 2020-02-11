Local groups partner to provide “Stop the Bleed” Kits and training for Pamlico County Schools

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Local groups partnered with one another to provide “Sto the Bleed” kits and training for Pamlico County Schools.

Four months after 26 people were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012, the American College of Surgeons called a meeting of senior leaders in the communities of medicine, law enforcement, emergency medical services, fire-rescue, and the military in Hartford.

In an effort to be proactive in different types of emergencies, Mrs. Lynn Hardison, Health Sciences Instructor at Pamlico County High School, participated in an instructors training session sponsored by the American College of Surgeons and the Vidant Medical Center’s Department of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery to become a certified “Stop the Bleed” instructor.

Mrs. Hardison offered the first “Stop the Bleed” training to Pamlico County Schools’ bus drivers in October 2019 with the help of HOSA officers.

Currently, through the Health Science Education program, health science students are trained and earn a certification to act as immediate responders to save lives through the “Stop the Bleed” directive for national preparedness, which targets preparedness as a shared responsibility of the government, the private and nonprofit sectors, and individual citizens.