AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re looking for some fresh produce, you may be in luck if you live in Ayden.

Coltrain Hardware now has a “produce picking” stand at their store. It’s a place where you can take any vegetables home, and leave what you don’t need for others. Organizers said they have already seen several neighbors helping each other with the stand.

“People need each other, and we’re missing that,” said Sarah Coltrain, owner of Coltrain Hardware. “During the pandemic, we saw just a separation of relationships. Food is the number one way to bring people together, so what a way to say hey, you’re my neighbor I love you, here’s some vegetables.”

This produce stand is part of a partnership with the new community garden in Ayden. It’s open 24/7 right now outside of the hardware store, located on Third Street.