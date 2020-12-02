Local health departments share possible plans for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Counties across the east are still seeing their numbers of new coronavirus cases rising each day.

At the same time, they’re preparing for another phase of the pandemic, getting and sharing a COVID-19 vaccine.

Lenoir County’s Health Director Pamela Brown, says they’re seeing the virus spreading widely in our region.

Just yesterday, her department processed more than 70 new cases and 3 more deaths

Everyone is tired of COVID-19, but Brown says people aren’t doing enough to make the virus go away.

Brown says the same COVID-19 protocols they’ve been preaching about for months — including masks and distancing — are the best ways to combat the virus until vaccines are ready.

Speaking of vaccines, North Carolina could see people getting the first shots as early as this month.

Brown’s department has been working on Lenoir County’s vaccine plans for months now.

Her team is focusing on how vaccines will be delivered and distributed, especially tough because the Pfizer vaccine coming to our state must be stored at temperatures far below freezing.

“Perhaps the manufacturer or the distributor gets it to you the day before you have your vaccine clinic. That way you don’t have to worry about storing it at super super cold temperatures at your facility because your plan is I’m going to get it and that’s going to give me time to get it to the temperature I need to give it to somebody,” Brown explains.

Brown says widespread public vaccinations are still months away.

She’s confident it will be safe, saying information released on the Pfizer vaccine shows few problems.

Anyone who might have questions or concerns can call their local health department or their doctor.

In the meantime, she says staying home for the holidays this year is the safest way to prevent any spread of the coronavirus.