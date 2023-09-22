WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina, or “Amexcan,” opened conversations about how the demographics in our state are changing, and the growing Latino community during an event on Friday.

City, town and state representatives came together for a luncheon. Not only did people learn about the changing demographics, but they also learned about Amexcan’s 2024 agenda.

This year, Amexcan received five proclamations from five cities recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month. The cities were Greenville, Kinston, Wilson, Goldsboro and Rocky Mount. Governor Roy Cooper also released a proclamation for the month.

In the last decade, the Hispanic population made up one-third of the overall population in NC, state demographers said.

(Sarah Gray Barr, WNCT photo)

“Folks think that the Hispanic population is all immigrants. In reality, the overwhelming majority of Hispanics were born in the United States, many born in North Carolina. So they’re here to stay, they’re a part Of North Carolina,” said Mike Cline, state demographer.

“Number one. I think they’re going to take away the changing demographics in Eastern North Carolina,” said Juvencio Rocha Peralta, AMEXCAN Inc. executive director. “Number two, some of the concerns we have in terms of our social issues of the Latino community, of the cities and the towns and the counties, sometimes we overlook those issues.”

The 2024 NC Latino agenda focuses on five areas: education, health, public policy, public safety and economic development. The focus is especially in Eastern NC and how they will engage with stakeholders to address their concerns.

Amexcan’s next event is a community meet and greet, teaching people more about health and wellness in the community.