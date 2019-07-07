Local historic African American Church celebrates 150 years

The history here at White Oak Missionary Baptist Church goes back….way back.



“Been a struggle but we have maintained ever since 1869,” said Pastor Jerry Parker, White Oak Missionary Baptist Church.



Parker is the longest serving pastor of White Oak in Grimesland. This church was built by freed slaves in the 1800’s and still stands today.



“It’s almost put chills in my body. When I think about 1869 that was 6 years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation that said Negros to be set free from slavery…6 years later!”



The church has seen some changes over time during parkers close to 30 years at the pulpit.



“Well one of the things we recognized is that each generation brought about changes. But one of the things we say we have done we are trying to keep the vision alive. Every generation as the word says gets wiser and wiser and brings in more. That they need to bring into the table,” said Pastor Parker.



The vision? To keep the community strong by sharing the love of Christ with everyone.



“We stand by…we are just a church built in the community with a lovely heart with a love for God’s people to do whatever we can do to continue the ministry that Jesus Christ started many years ago,” said Pastor Parker



Sunday as Parker and the congregation celebrate 150 years he takes time to reflect on where they are now…Both spiritually and physically.





“2005 in fact the third Sunday in February we had a rejoicing experience we was able to …..I can’t still feel tense… We were able to march believers out of an old building to well up kept building and a new sanctuary we are talking about almost 15 years later,” said Pastor Parker.



And following the words of the Apostle Paul… ‘Reaching forward to those things which are ahead…’