TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A horse therapy farm in Eastern North Carolina is looking for the community’s help to move to a new location.

Trail of Faith Farms recently launched a fundraiser ahead of GivingTuesday to help them get everything they need before they move. The horses on the farm provide therapeutic services to veterans, children and anyone who needs them.

The farm has a little over a month to get all the horses moved so they can keep helping the community.

“We help well over 200-300 people a year,” said the owner and trainer of Trail of Faith Farms, Jessica Shively.

Shively explained the business has grown a lot over the years. They have 20 horses they use for therapeutic riding and western lessons.

“We’ve outgrown this facility; we purchased a new one. And now we’re just slowly transitioning over to that,” said Shively.

In order to complete that transition, they need fencing.

“We need roughly $15,000 to fence in six pastures to be able to house [the horses] correctly,” said Shively.

With their current location already sold, they need to be out and moved into their new place before the first of the year.

“It’s kind of down to crunch time where we need to kind of call on our community to be able to, to come up with these funds,” said Shively.

Shively works with adults and children that have disabilities, along with veterans. As a veteran herself, she said one thing they’re hoping to grow at their new location is their mustang program.

“We’re starting to pair veterans with these mustangs and teaching them how to gentle them,” said Shively, “There are so many similarities to where your kind of preparing that horse for domestic life and preparing that veteran for civilian life,”

As the deadline to move approaches, they’re reaching out for help in the community. For more information on how you can donate, click here.