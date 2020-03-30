Local law enforcement answers questions about “Stay at Home” order

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A statewide “Stay at Home” order is now in effect in North Carolina following a directive from Governor Roy Cooper.

For the next 30 days, people shouldn’t be making unnecessary trips, but of course, we’ll all eventually need to pick up groceries and prescriptions.

So, where can you go?

“This isn’t the time to go out and take care of the ‘honey-do’ list that you have on your refrigerator,” said Mark Holtzman, Chief of the Greenville Police Department.

You are allowed to leave your house to get the essentials.

You can leave to get food from grocery stores or restaurants, prescriptions, gas, or to get medical attention for yourself, or your furry friend.

While you’re out, local leaders say it’s important to still keep six feet of distance from others.

“In a lot of these stores, the check out lines, even going up and down the grocery aisle…we really need to make sure we’re all practicing social distancing,” said Holtzman.

You’re still allowed to go outside, take a walk around the block, and get some fresh air.

But, don’t bring all your family or friends.

“We would go and let them know about the governor’s order that’s in place. Also, the mayor’s order that’s in place. We would ask them to honor that and to disperse or get the number down below 10,” said Holtzman.

Greenville police say their focus right now is on educating people.

For now, they aren’t pulling people over.

“Any of the orders that are being put out are enforceable by law. We’re going to use that as an absolute last resort, but it is a tool there if we need it,” said Holtzman.

Chief Holtzman also told WNCT to get familiar with Governor Cooper’s order and the “Stay Home” orders issued by local city or county leaders.

Whichever one is stricter takes precedence.

Many local orders also have different timelines than the governor’s.