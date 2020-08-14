Local law firm creates program to support teachers across ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Hardee, Massey & Blodgett, LLP, a personal injury law firm in Greenville, has launched Support ENC Teachers program, a community Facebook page, so teachers can have a central place to share their classroom wish lists during these unprecedented times.

Their goal is to encourage individuals and local businesses to support teachers by shopping from their classroom wish lists for the 2020-2021 school year.

With the posted wish lists, someone can purchase one or multiple items from the list, as well as shop for more than one teacher at a time.

“We are excited to announce our new program, Support ENC Teachers,” states Kyle Blodgett, Partner at Hardee, Massey & Blodgett. “We hope everyone will like and share this Facebook page in an effort to expand its reach and support as many teachers as possible.”

The program works by teachers going to the Facebook page, clicking on Photos, and selecting the Pitt County album.

They then pick the album that corresponds with their last name.

In the comments, they can add a photo, fun facts, and a link to their Amazon wish list.

Members of the community can go to the albums, find specific teachers’ lists, make purchases, and have them shipped directly to the teacher.

“We hope this page shows our appreciation and support to teachers and students,” notes Brack Massey, Partner at Hardee, Massey & Blodgett. “Teachers should not have to worry about having the appropriate supplies to educate their students, and our children deserve classrooms filled with the proper tools for their education.”

Aside from encouraging the community to purchase supplies, the firm also plans to make purchases off teachers’ wish lists and do drawings throughout the 2020-2021 school year.

This program helps teachers in two ways, through the donation of others as well as through the firm’s donations.