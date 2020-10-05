Local leaders approve broadband expansion plan

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Commissioners are moving forward with a plan that could expand internet services into hundreds of homes.

The board voted unanimously on Monday to move forward with the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology, or “GREAT,” grant program.

It will allow the county to work with a service provider, and identify areas that aren’t getting service.

Then, the provider and county together can apply for state funding to pay for infrastructure needs to get people connected.

The company CloudWyze is already working with county officials on a plan.

CloudWyze’s President says they want to be part of Pitt County’s long-term internet plans.

He also says now is the time for North Carolina communities to act.

“Any community, any county that knows this is a need, sitting and waiting to see what’s going to happen next…I don’t think is an option for us anymore, especially in light of what’s going on in the world,” said Shaun Olsen, CloudWyze President.

CloudWyze already serves Martin County and other areas of the state.

If things go according to plan, leaders say they’re looking at a two-year timeline, but some people could see internet services come online even sooner.