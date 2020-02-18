Local leaders prepare for voting ahead of Super Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The “Super Tuesday” primary in North Carolina is just two weeks away.

Local leaders here in the East are getting ready for one of the biggest days at the polls.

Early voting is already underway at five different sites across Pitt County.

The Pitt County Board of Elections has been training 360 poll workers to man the 40 voting precincts on March 3rd.

Election coordinators want to share a couple important pieces of information for voters.

They tell WNCT if you’re a first time voter, it’s not too late to register.

You can register at one of the five different one-stop polling places around Pitt County.

For ECU students living on campus, they only need to show their Student I.D. to get registered.

You also don’t need much to vote on March 3rd.

You just need to tell poll workers your name and address to verify that you’re registered.

Elections officials say it’s important to check which district you live in.

“Redistricting has happened again through the courts, whereas Pitt County is mostly the 1st Congressional District now, so a lot of people who voted last year in the 3rd Congressional District special election won’t be able to vote in the 3rd district contest because they’re now in the first,” said Dave Davis, Pitt County Board of Elections.

Davis also said getting out to vote is extremely important because you never really know how much your vote will count.

“I’ve seen elections decided by one vote. Last year we saw one decided by a coin toss because there was a tie. We’ve seen write-ins win over candidates who have filed,” said Davis.

Early one stop voting is open until 7:30 p.m. during the week, with special hours on Saturday and Sunday.

You can find more information on early voting here.