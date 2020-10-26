Local McDonald’s restaurants assist Ronald McDonald House Charities through “Sleeves for Support” initiative

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Local McDonald’s restaurants across North Carolina will offer a new way to help the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina with the addition of the Sleeves for Support initiative.

Developed in partnership with Coca-Cola, this initiative will generate funding for the local Ronald McDonald Houses through sales of insulated beverage sleeves specifically designed to hold 30-ounce cups from McDonald’s.

Sleeves will be available for purchase beginning November 3 at $5 each while supplies last at participating restaurants.

A minimum of $2.50 of the proceeds will go directly to the local Houses.

“As an integral part of the Eastern North Carolina House’s history, local McDonald’s restaurants are happy to work with Coca-Cola to give our customers a way to support the House and the families they serve,” said McDonald’s Owner/Operator, Wade Dixon. “Our restaurants, crew and customers love helping the community any way we can, and we’re always happy to build on the legacy of comfort and hope.”

The RMH of Eastern North Carolina operates two Houses in Greenville to offer support to families in their time of need.