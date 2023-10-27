GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Local McDonald’s restaurants will provide a free breakfast combo to first responders as a way to show their appreciation.

The free breakfast offer will be valid on Saturday (Oct. 28) for National First Responders Day. It includes a free breakfast combo with either a hot coffee or a soft drink. Official IDs are required to show in order to receive the free breakfast.

The special is available to Emergency Medical Technicians, paramedics, firefighters, and police officers. Only one breakfast per customer.