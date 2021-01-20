Local members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. celebrate fellow sister, Vice President Kamala Harris

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Vice President Kamala Harris’ Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. sisters are celebrating her as she takes her new office. They say it’s symbolic, and they’re proud to see their sister breaking barriers.

“With this being the very first, it is a proud moment for us to be able to celebrate in 2021 with Kamala Harris,” said Jennifer King Congleton, mid-Atlantic Regional Director of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Congleton is a proud Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. member. She watched one of her fellow sisters take her oath Wednesday as the first black woman to be vice president. She said it’s an exciting moment for their organization.

“There are parties and celebrations all throughout the region and zoom parties and we are just so so ecstatic,” said Congleton.

Vice President Harris joined the sorority in the 1980s while attending Howard University. Congleton has met her before.

“She’s the same in person as she is when you see her on television,” she said.

Congleton sees the vice president as a positive role model for the organization, for women and for the nation.

“When I think about Kamala Harris I think about wisdom, enthusiasm, knowledge, and passion for what she does,” Congleton said.

This historic day gave Congleton hope for the future.

“She’s the first but definitely will not be the last, and for little girls and women, all women to be able to see this achievement, to break that ceiling, I ‘ m excited about where we will go next,” Congleton said.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. mid-Atlantic region plans to invite Vice President Harris to visit Eastern North Carolina.

