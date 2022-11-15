TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Northwest A Music Ministry and Northwest A Advocacy Committee will be teaming up to give back to the community.

On December 17 at 6 p.m., the Northwest A Music Ministry will perform the musical “Christ is Born.” The event will be held at 682 Ten Mile Fork Road in Trenton.

The participating youth will also be collecting donations to support various assisted living and nursing home facilities. The items that are requested are blankets/throws, socks, gloves, body wash, and stuffed animals.

Northwest A Tabernacle is located at 682 Ten Mile Fork Road in Trenton.