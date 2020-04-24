Local musicians in Washington are using technology to stay connected

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Eastern North Carolina has many talented musicians, but the outbreak is taking a toll on their art and livelihood.

The COVID-19 pandemic is hurting many people, including local musicians.

But a community in Washington is using technology to help artists and keep everyone connected.

Washington is proud of its music and the people who make it.

Meg Howdy is the Executive Director of the Washington Harbor District Alliance.

She says, “We’ve got a bunch of really talented people and they’re missing out on all of their gigs.”

COVID-19 has taken away the stages in bars and theaters where they normally perform.

“They’re not able to go out and about and you know make the money that’s important for them and so it was a real key for us to say let’s do something,” says Howdy.

There’s a solution through technology.

Howdy says, “We created the Facebook group. It is completely open to anyone that wants to join.”

A Facebook page where local musicians can play and reach old and new fans and artists can network and set up future gigs.

“You know if you’ve got a family get together where you want to have somebody play, or you’re a local business and you want to bring someone in. It’s a great opportunity to find some new talent,” Howdy says.

It’s a way to get everyone back on the same beat.

“This is a way to connect a bunch of people together listening to beautiful music, that’s a huge connector of people and we have really talented musicians here in Washington and the surrounding areas. It’s nice to have something to look forward to,” she says.

The Boco Music Facebook page is looking for more members to join and support local musicians.

If you would like to join you can do so here!