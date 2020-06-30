Local non-profit creates teleconference for parents addressing social reform issues

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Inner Banks Stem Center is opening conversations with people in the community focused on social reform issues.

The non-profit put together a teleconference addressing racial injustices, as people protest around the country.

The panel includes officials from law enforcement, health care and other organizations.

Al Powell, IBX Stem Center’s President, believes people need to hear and understand from different perspectives.

“The country is going through a rough time right now but you can’t demonize all law enforcement for the acts of a few but there clearly needs to be some reform in those areas. Perhaps a way to reform it would be to get an education and join some of these organizations and make them better from within,” says Powell.

Powell encourages everyone to reach out and have these conversations.

He says, “I think if we had more sensitivity training along those lines both from the law enforcement perspective and also from some of our people in the community to respect and understand the differences in each other and not fear those differences.”

Leaders of the organization say this shows what the inner banks stem center is doing locally to promote healing and provide self-help to those in the community.

The Inner Banks Stem center will be uploading the entire teleconference to its website.

For more information you can also call the IBX center at (252)495-0029 or e-mail info@ibxstem.com.