Local non-profits receive grants from Blue Cross Blue Shield NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new grant is helping 11 non-profits across the state to promote equitable early childhood outcomes. Some of those organizations are in Eastern North Carolina.

These grants are coming from the Blue Cross Blue Shield. AMEXCAN is a local non-profit here in town and they are now receiving the funds as a part of a three-year initiative to help better children’s lives.

“The education is critical and it’s important for them to be engaged,” said Juvencio Rocha-Peralta AMEXCAN’s Executive Director. “We’ve been doing some work in the organization for the past 20 years and one of the areas that I think is so critical to address is the access to education especially for immigrant families.”

Rocha-Peralta says, when it comes to education and support for migrant children, it should be just as important as what’s being offered to other children.

The grant comes from the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust. He notes it’s going to provide immense opportunity to further help their mission.

“The greatest thing and why we are excited about this is it’s a three-year project so it’s going to give us enough time to really evaluate and have our children with migrant families have access to those programs,” said Rocha-Peralta.

Noting that through collaborations with outlets like the East Coast Head Start Program, they’re ready to see kids and families flourish.

“A program that allows us to support immigrant families that have children. Especially some of those families for some parents who don’t know how to navigate the system, so we are going to start that in our organization and build that from there.”

Along with AMEXCAN, the Bertie County Hive House, here in Eastern North Carolina, is also one of the recipients from the same trust.