JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Tuesday marked another Giving Tuesday, and nonprofits across the country are hoping to get donations to continue helping their communities.

Some nonprofits are looking forward to the day of giving because the need is even greater this year than in previous years due to inflation and supply chain issues. Officials with those nonprofits say most of the donations they get throughout the entire year happen in the November to December time frame.

“Anything you can think of that you need in your kitchen, we’d probably need it two to three times the amount,” said the Tuesday Cook at Onslow Community Outreach, Michelle Butler.

Butler said they need items like a new blender, some seasoning and oven mitts at Onslow Community Outreach’s Soup Kitchen. Those types of small donations keep it all going so they continue to serve the area all year long.

“When we get in the kitchen and we see there’s food, there are utensils, there’s everything we need, it gives us you know, hope that you know that this community outreach is going to continue to go forward,” said Butler.

It’s been a tough couple of years for everyone, and local nonprofits are no exception. From hurricanes to the pandemic, it’s been hard for them to fundraise and find volunteers.

“I think the real catalyst to it is the need has gone up because of the pandemic. We’re seeing more people needing services, more people that are food insecure, people that can afford their electricity, you know, obviously, prices have gone up,” said the President of United Way of Onslow County, Raquel Painter.

Every bit they get during this time helps fuel them for the next year.

“If they don’t have the funding coming in right now, it’s going to be very difficult for them to provide programs for the need that’s out there in our community,” said Painter.

That’s why on Giving Tuesday and throughout the rest of the holidays, they said it’s more important than ever to support your local nonprofits, whether it’s through volunteering your time or donating what you can.

