Local nonprofits work to raise money during COVID-19 pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) 9 On Your Side is taking a look at the impact that COVID-19 is having on nonprofits which rely on the generosity of the community.

Many organizations are canceling or rescheduling annual fundraisers and events.

The Community Crossroads Center in Greenville serves individuals and families who are in need of a place to stay. After canceling its annual spring fundraiser, leaders are now trying to find a new way to raise the much-needed money.

The “Homeless Nights” fundraiser would generate $30,000 – $40,000 every year to help with maintenance needs, day-to-day operations, and community programs.

“Many of those programs are on hold right now but when the crisis is over we hope to go back to those programs. That is not only for our shelter residence but for the community,” said Ken Becker, Executive Director, Community Crossroads Center

In order to meet its $40,000 goal, the center is using the power of social media to make it happen. Leaders launched a 30-day campaign that is currently underway.

A Message from Our Director https://t.co/4iUeHEYdgV — Community Crossroads (@Commcrossroads) March 16, 2020

Meanwhile… The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is also taking a financial hit. Just like Community Crossroads, the animal rescue organization had to cancel its major spring fundraiser.

“A Night to Paws” generated money to cover day-to-day operations and needed medical care for cats and dogs at its facility. The $50,000 to $70,000 that would have been raised would also help with the shelter’s spay and neutering efforts.

“We understand 100% that things are different and you know a lot of people have temporarily or permanently lost their jobs. With that, you have to understand that there might not be the same people that would have donated prior to this happening and it’s not because they won’t it’s because they really can’t and we understand that,” Shelby Jolly, Shelter Director, Humane Society of Eastern Carolina

All the cats and dogs at the facility have foster homes and families are still looking to adopt. That process is being handled all online to help slow the spread of the virus.

“A Night to Paws” has been rescheduled for September 12th and the community crossroads social media campaign lasts until May 8th.