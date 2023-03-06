GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Spring is almost here and the weather is reflecting this. So when should spring gardening resume?

“You should take a soil sample if you’re gonna grow vegetables, but you need to do that before you plant, and sometimes it takes a while to get results back,” said Kenneth Stillwell, the co-owner of Carolina Seasons Nursery.

Specific plants and vegetables should be planted during this in-between weather. Stillwell thinks these veggies are the best for right now.

“We’re in a good time now to plant cool season veggies like cabbage, collards, broccoli, kale, spinach. It’s also time to plant onions.”

Stillwell added that things like squash and cucumbers should be planted in April or May.