Local nursing home employees roll up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials are working to vaccinate people facing the highest risks of the coronavirus — including workers and residents in long term care facilities.

State health secretary Mandy Cohen says many nursing home workers are refusing to take coronavirus vaccines.

9OYS wanted to find out how one local senior living facility is handling shots for its employees.

Administrators at Macgregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation Center say at first, many employees didn’t want to get the vaccine.

They changed their minds after getting information from the CDC and other trusted sources.

Assistant administrator James Carlone says one thing can go a long way to build that trust — education.

He explains, “I was first against it but after educating myself I felt that the benefits far outweigh the risks and just get vaccines to protect yourself, your family and your community.”

More than 120 employees and residents are getting their first dose of the moderna vaccine. That includes Lou Farrow who works as a floor nurse.

Nurse Farrow knows the history of Black Americans exploited for medical tests. But he’s confident in the COVID shots, and wants people of color to get the vaccine.

“You’ve got to trust your doctors, they know best, science knows what to do. We can’t wait, we can’t keep waiting because this doesn’t wait. I would get the vaccine and just try to fight this thing as best we can,” he says.

The coronavirus is especially risky for people living in congregate living spaces. Administrators at Macgregor Downs are planning two more vaccine clinics.

Another employee, Terry Edwards, says, “The vaccine is a big piece to the puzzle because if we can eradicate and get rid of COVID then we can get back to some normal living things that we are used to.”

There are still limited supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state of North Carolina.

You can find out when the vaccine will be available to you here.