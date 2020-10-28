Local officials share safe practices for celebrating Halloween amid COVID-19

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The coronavirus is impacting people’s Halloween plans this year.

9OYS spoke with Pitt County deputies to get their suggestions for being festive while flattening the curve.

Ghosts and goblins aren’t the scariest part of Halloween anymore it’s COVID and there are things for families to keep in mind if they plan on trick or treating.

“The children’s Halloween masks are not made for Covid protection, it won’t do the job of that. Try to limit door to door interactions taking the candy out of the basket like normal if you want to be Covid safe,” says Pitt County Sgt. Lee Darnell

Some say they’re getting creative this year to avoid any COVID risks.

“We’re going to do a little makeshift kind of trick or treating thing in the backyard, because they’re not going to take them house to house,” says Carl Raisor, a Pitt County resident.

Uptown Greenville is known for its crowded Halloween celebrations.

One ECU student, Hannah White, says, “I know ECU is very big on Halloween. Personally I wish a lot of my peers would just stay, chill at their apartment, not go out. I feel like that would be the best thing.”

Pitt County Sgt. Darnell says there are other things people should avoid for a healthy halloween.

“Avoid crowded indoor parties, haunted houses where people are going to be screaming at each other.”

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance will be holding a trunk or treat event Friday October 30th in Greenville.

Her deputies will hand out pre-packed halloween bags to the first 300 children.

It’s being held at the community impact office at 1717 W. 5th St. behind the county administration building from 5PM-8PM.