Local organization is a supporting “Know the Signs” campaign film, featuring actor Liam Neeson

GOLDSBORO N.C. (WNCT) – An organization in the east is getting help from an international film star in the fight against human trafficking.

Cry Freedom Missions is backing the “Know the Signs” campaign film, featuring actor Liam Neeson.

The goal is to raise awareness of human trafficking, where it is and how to identify it.

Members of the missions group say the coronavirus is not helping their efforts to stop this crime.

“It’s very imperative with right now with the pandemic and the uptick we have seen with sex trafficking to actually educate people, on what is human trafficking,” says Cry Freedom Missions executive Director, Beverly Weeks.

Jonathan Chavous is the COO of Cry Freedom Missions and he adds, “We’re really excited about this because this sponsorship is going to enable us to get this message out to 8 major airlines as well as into the Hilton Hotels, and there’s going to be a panel that when we first open this up on July 29.”

The film and live panel are being released July 29th, one day before the “World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.”

You can access the campaign here.

If you have any further questions regarding human trafficking you can reach out to Cry Freedom Missions here.