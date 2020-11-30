Local organizations get ready for Giving Tuesday

NORTH CAROLINA, (WNCT) – Black Friday is past, and we’re in the middle of cyber Monday, but tomorrow has its own name — Giving Tuesday.

It’s when people are asked to give to charities and other groups in the community.

One of the non-profit organizations hoping to get financial help is Sound Rivers.

On Giving Tuesday, it is launching a two-week campaign, with a generous donor matching every gift up to $15,000.

COVID-19 is halting many of Sound Rivers’ in-person fundraisers this year, meaning river keepers are relying on contributions to continue their work.

Jill Howell is Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper and she explains, “Everything that is donated to sound rivers will go towards funding the work of the river keepers and our environmental projects coordinator so that means protecting and monitoring the whole Tar-Pamlico River basins and doing some work related to create stormwater infrastructure and maintaining the Tar-Pamlico water trail.”

Donations will also go towards addressing any issues, like sewer spills that come up in the Tar-Pamlico and Neuse rivers.

If you would like to donate to Sound Rivers, click here.