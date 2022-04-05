GREENVILLE, N.C. — Getting people hired and back on their feet is one mission of the Churches Outreach Network.

They are hosting two different job fairs this week. One starts Tuesday night and runs through Thursday. The second one, a bilingual job fair, will begin on Frday.

Churches Outreach Network CEO Rev. Dr. Rodney Coles said the organization helps out wherever there is a need.

“Right now, I know that the pandemic actually paralyzes us, but we need to come out of that and get back to society, and we need to help everybody to get into society back to working,” Coles said.

Coles said many employers at the job fairs will be hiring on the spot.