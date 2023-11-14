KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Organizations serving the homeless and hungry are being recognized this week for their contributions.

Many organizations across Eastern North Carolina describe giving back to their community as a rewarding experience. Each organization is making sure the needy have food and shelter for themselves and their families.

“I try to create a space here in these homes that provide that family-like atmosphere,” said Shalakee Edwards with Carolina’s Hierarchy of Needs.

Edwards’s organization, Carolina’s Hierarchy of Needs in Charlotte, provides permanent supportive housing for those living in Ayden and across North Carolina. The organization has served hundreds of families. She and her organization not only provide housing but other services as well.

“We do have staff that come in and make sure that our residents go to their appointments, they are managing their medications, they eat, their clothes are clean, the house is clean,” Edwards added.

Over in Kinston, Mary’s Kitchen has hundreds of volunteers serving nutritious meals to the Kinston community 365 days a year. The newly renovated kitchen has been in Kinston for 37 years.

“I just don’t want anybody in Kinston to ever say well I went hungry today,” said Jim Godfrey, the executive director of Mary’s Kitchen.

Godfrey said he’s glad to provide meals to a growing number of visitors.

“We served over 200 meals today, and that’s probably the most I’ve ever seen since I’ve been employed,” Godfrey said. “I think the economy has a lot to do with it. I think the prices in the grocery stores have a lot to do with it, and we’re just seeing a lot more clientele come in.”

In Pitt County, this Thanksgiving, the sheriff’s office and The Rickhouse are partnering to feed 50 families who are in the county’s Department of Social Services In-Home program.

“So each meal for each family they’re gonna get ham, turkey, stuffing, rolls, collard greens, potato salad, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, corn, cornbread, and more,” said Lakeisha Bland with The Rickhouse.

“We’re making sure we’re reaching the most vulnerable people who otherwise may not have an opportunity to have Thanksgiving dinner,” Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance said.

To donate to Carolinas Hierarchy of Needs, click here.

To donate to Mary’s Kitchen, click here.