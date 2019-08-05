Local police and hospital officials react to mass shootings, discuss preparedness

It’s the unwanted news that’s becoming all too familiar.

But it’s something law enforcement and medical professionals prepare for including here in the East.

“The Greenville police department prides itself on our training and our equipment we have up to date active shooter response equipment,” said Major David Bowen, with Greenville Police Department.

“Rest assured that you have a level one trauma center that is ready and prepared to take care of anyone in eastern North Carolina in a mass casualty incident,” said Eric Toschlog, trauma medical director at Vidant Medical Center.

Mass casualties like the ones in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio over the weekend. 31 people killed dozens more injured.

“This affects us very much as this is an incident we may have to encounter at Vidant Medical Center,” Toschlog said.

Both Greenville Police Department and Vidant Medical Center said they’re prepared to handle this type of situation.

Equipped with a medical ambulance bus, a mobile mass casualty unit, and a mobile hospital.

But the weekend shooting brings back memories.

“We’ve had our own mass casualty incident at Walmart a few years ago the trauma center performed extremely well in that event,” Toschlog said.

In June 2013, a gunman shot one person outside of a law firm in Greenville.

before crossing the street shooting three more people in a Walmart parking lot.

The state of North Carolina recently seeing a similar incident. In April, a UNC Charlotte student killed 2 students and injured four others.

Knowing that the east isn’t immune to active shooter incidents, Greenville police department encourages the community, when you see something say something.

“We need to know in advance when someone is troubled when someone is having difficult time emotionally in which they want to express violence that is something we can get ahead of to prevent any loss of life,” said Major Bowen.

Though they are prepared, this situation still hits home

“I would really like to express my condolences to the community of Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas for the extraordinary loss they’re experiencing right now,” Major Bowen said.

To keep the community prepared, Greenville PD has an active shooter safety course for businesses and the public.