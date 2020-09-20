Local political experts react to passing of Justice Ginsburg

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing at 87 is heating up conflict in Washington, as democrats and republicans now push to claim the open seat.

“It’s going to be one of the nastiest and ugliest fights probably in the history of The United States Senate,” said ECU Political Science Professor Dr. Peter Francia.

The fight for the seat between democrats and republicans is based on generations to come.

“Every seat with lifetime appointments are so critical. This would be a seat that would give the republicans a 6-3 majority,” said UNC Political Science Professor Marc Hetherington.

Experts say the senate fight over who will sit as the next Supreme Court Justice will be hyper-partisan, potentially motivating voters from both parties.



“I have never in my life seen such anger and passion on both political sides,” said Hetherington.

North Carolina lawmaker Thom Tillis is a member of the senate judiciary committee, which will handle a nominee’s confirmation hearing if republicans try to confirm a justice.