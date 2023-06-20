WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Local pools are preparing for summer crowds, making sure they have the lifeguard staff to serve the community.

Officials with Aquaventure in Winterville said they are fully staffed for the summer.

“I don’t think there’s ever too many lifeguards,” Aquaventure Marketing General Manager Josh Hocum said. “There’s never too many opportunities for people to be safe around the water. Here at Aquaventure, we are fortunate. Our lifeguard staff is robust right now.

“We have a lot of applications. We have a lot of new lifeguards. A lot of seasoned lifeguards, so we’re very fortunate in that regard.”

But private facilities are different from public pools, Hocum said. The lifeguard situation can vary from pool to pool.

“We stay in touch with a lot of the local pools, and I know a lot of them do need more lifeguards. A lot of the outdoor pools need more experienced guards, they need newer guards. Like I said, you can never have too many eyes on the water keeping children safe,” Hocum said.

Officials with the Greenville Outdoor Aquatic Center said they have seen more people apply to be lifeguards.

“This year, we actually did see an increase in lifeguards applying for jobs, also participating in our program to become lifeguards, so this year we did really well with getting people to work for us,” City of Greenville Recreation Supervisor of Aquatics Shannon Longo.

Longo said this is a change from last year.

“The City of Greenville, last year, when we were struggling to get lifeguards, we raised the amount we pay per hour and we also created a Lifeguard-In-Training program, which means we pay you to become a lifeguard and then work for us after,” Longo said.

Coming out of a pandemic and with increasing temperatures, Longo added people are coming out to the pool more than ever.

“Our numbers have increased, and we’ve hit capacity with a little bit of a wait time, so it really kind of just depends on the day,” Longo said.

Being fully staffed makes the job easier, she said.

“This year, it’s more just about making sure everybody has a good time, making sure people are doing their jobs, just running smooth,” Longo said.