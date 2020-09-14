Local private school will be able to rent out its athletics facilities to third parties on limited basis

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) One local private school will now be able to rent out its athletics facilities to third parties on a limited basis.

The decision comes after the Greenville City Council approved an ordinance requested by the Planning and Development Services Department to amend the City Code by creating a use classification and associated standards for small private schools.

The ordinance, which was spawned from requests related to the newly constructed athletics fields at John Paul II High School, passed on Monday night by a unanimous vote.

A full version of the ordinance can be viewed here.

Monday’s Council meeting was the continuation of the meeting held on Thursday, September 10.

Due to a new state law regarding electronic meetings, a vote on the public hearing items from the September 10 meeting had to be delayed for at least 24 hours to allow for additional comments from the public.