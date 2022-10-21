CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking for something fun to do this October, Hannah’s Hope Pumpkin Patch might be a good option.

They’re making a difference in the community one pumpkin at a time and that’s because the pumpkin patch is also a fundraiser.

With fall in the air and dozens of pumpkins lining the hay, the patch is back in full swing this year. By stopping in and buying a pumpkin, you’re helping support ‘Hannah’s Hope’, a local nonprofit.

“We started it in 2014 and memory of my daughter who was killed in a car accident in 2012,” said the founding board member of Hannah’s Hope, Mary Miller.

The nonprofit not only helps pay for extracurricular activities for kids, but it also helps feed families around the holidays. Jeff and Mary Miller do it all for their late daughter, Hannah.

“She’s got a smile on her face. She really does. That is one thing she always talked about, was helping others. So, she had a huge heart,” said Miller.

The pumpkin patch is their biggest fundraiser every year, and it’s always a hit with the locals.

“Our community comes out and supports Hannah’s Hope, they buy a pumpkin from us, because they know that the money that you’re spending here at this pumpkin patch is going to stay in this area to help our kids,” said Miller.

Those that work with Hannah’s Hope say it’s nice to be able to give back to families who need it most.

“They get to help other children to do the things that Hannah didn’t get to do or continue to get to do because she got to do them before she passed,” said one board member, Donna Rote. “To continue and let that live on in other children I think is phenomenal.”

The pumpkin patch is open every day except Wednesday until October 31.