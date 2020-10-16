Local pumpkin patch reopens with new guidelines

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) A local pumpkin patch is making some changes to accommodate for the pandemic.



“The Maze”, a joint operation between garner farms, garner’s landscaping, and the plant stand, opened on Saturday and will remain open through Halloween.

It is in the Town of Newport.

The pumpkin patch will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekends.

The corn maze will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays only.

The changes are for everyone’s safety and the owners just want people to have fun.

All visitors must wear a mask if they are not socially distanced.

Employees also asks that you book your hayrides ahead of time.