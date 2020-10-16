Local pumpkin patch reopens with new guidelines

Local

by: WNCT Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) A local pumpkin patch is making some changes to accommodate for the pandemic.

“The Maze”, a joint operation between garner farms, garner’s landscaping, and the plant stand, opened on Saturday and will remain open through Halloween.

It is in the Town of Newport.

The pumpkin patch will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekends.

The corn maze will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays only.

The changes are for everyone’s safety and the owners just want people to have fun.

All visitors must wear a mask if they are not socially distanced.

Employees also asks that you book your hayrides ahead of time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV