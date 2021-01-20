Local reaction in the east to President Biden’s inauguration and what people can expect in the next 100 days

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – President Biden is already getting to work just hours after taking office. He’s expected to make immediate changes to federal policies through lots of executive orders.

Some people say they are hopeful about the new president, while some have their doubts.

9OYS spoke with an ecu political science professor to find out what we could see in the coming days and weeks.

Dr. Peter Francia says the president’s first 100-days will look a lot different than the Trump administration. Job one for President Biden and Vice President Harris is the pandemic.

Political experts expect many of the initial executive orders to be aimed at addressing COVID-19 including efforts to slow down the spread of the virus.

The president is also calling for a 1.9 trillion dollar COVID relief package, just weeks after congress passed a 900-billion dollar measure.

Dr Framcia says the Biden-Harris team must also address hyper-partisanship especially in congress, where democrats have a fragile majority over republicans.

“While the tone can certainly change, I don’t expect that the policies of either party will change that much, and that will mean that there will still be vibrant debate. Hopefully it can be a respectful debate and I think the country really wants and expects that in the weeks, months and years ahead,” he explains.

President Biden could face a fight with republicans over two issues — his call to rejoin the Paris climate accords and efforts to turn around many Trump administration immigration policies.