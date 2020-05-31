Local reaction on national riots following death of George Floyd

FILE – Protesters demonstrate against the the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis, Friday, May 29, 2020, in New York. The massive protests sweeping across U.S. cities following the police killing of a black man in Minnesota have elevated fears of a new surge in cases of the coronavirus. Images showing thousands of screaming, unmasked protesters have sent shudders through the health community, who worry their calls for social distancing during the demonstrations are unlikely to be heard. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT) –

On May 25th, 46 year old George Floyd was murdered by a white Minneapolis police officer.

A video went viral of Floyd with the officers knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes, causing outrage not just in Minneapolis…but across the nation.

However, what started out as peaceful protests has now turned to violent riots between protesters and police in many states.

Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles are just a few cities that have seen businesses looted and set ablaze, police vehicles turned over and smashed in, protesters hit with rubber bullets and tear gas, and more.

WNCT took to the streets of Greenville to get reaction from residents, who have mixed feelings on the matter.

“I think it’s horrific. I think it’s terrible. You don’t get justice for George Floyd this way. As a matter of fact, you’re dishonoring his memory,” said Linda Perez.

Another Greenville resident Angelo Aiken also believes stealing isn’t the answer.

“I believe that justice is definitely not being served as it should. I think at one point we took a different approach and didn’t see the results that we should’ve. So, I’m really not in favor of the looting or even the rioting because there’s a lot of innocent people being harmed at the same time,” said Aiken.

As of now, all protests in the Greenville area have appeared to be peaceful.