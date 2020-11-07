Local reaction to President-elect Joe Biden

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – NOVEMBER 05: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater on November 05, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden attended internal meetings with staff as votes are still being counted in his tight race against incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump which remains too close to call. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Joe Biden is set to become the 46th U.S. President. The news hit Saturday morning, and many people in Eastern North Carolina have a lot to say about the President-elect.

“Yes am I excited that Biden and Harris won,” said Harvey Wooten. The Biden supporter taps the back of her car, which is covered in Biden/Harris stickers. “He’s gonna bring respect. He’s gonna bring honor. We need that so badly right now. Equality. Understanding,” said Wooten.

We found Diana Boseman and Janane Brown in Uptown Greenville. Both women are Biden supporters, and have children in the LGBTQ community.

“My daughter and daughter-in-law just got married a year ago. They just celebrated their first anniversary, and now I know they’ll celebrate their second anniversary,” said Boseman. Both women say the news of a Biden victory came as a ‘relief’ to them.

While many people are excited about the Biden/Harris news, not everyone is thrilled. “I was more comfortable with Trump because he was an honest person. I knew he was gonna tell you how he felt right up front,” said Trump supporter Cleaters Hart.

Hart voted for President Trump this year, and now fears Biden will shut down the country. “I don’t want to be stuck without money, because I know the government ain’t gonna pay my bills,” said Hart.

When asked how he hopes Biden handles the presidency, Hart had some advice for the President-elect. “”It’s not republican or democrat…it’s the American people,” said Hart.

Joe Biden is expected to be sworn in as President of The United States on the afternoon of January 20th.