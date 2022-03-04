WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As people in the Greenville area continue to give back, one local real estate agency is asking for a unique donation for Ukraine.

Realty One Group is collecting cheer boxes to be donated to Ukrainian refugee children. They are requesting shoeboxes filled with gifts, toys and notes for refugee children who have left Ukraine and are now in Poland.

Owners Heather Garris and Scott Corbin said this is actually a nationwide effort which is depending on the generosity of individual communities.

“The founder of Realty One Group Corporate, Kuba Jewgieniew, is Polish and his wife, Lyuba is from Ukraine. So their children are actually the ones that came up with this idea,” Garris said. “They wanted to do something to help refuse children from Ukraine that are fleeing to Poland.”

The organization is asking for all donations by the end of the day Wednesday to then be shipped to refugees. You can bring your cheer box right into the Realty One Group location in Winterville.