Local realtor shares COVID-19 impacts on the housing market

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Coronavirus is contributing to a lot of economic problems. But it’s also heating up the housing market.

The pandemic is affecting mortgage rates, it’s dropping them to record lows. Those lower rates are encouraging people to buy, sell, and even refinance their homes.

The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is down to a record low of 2.98%, according to mortgage company Freddy Mac.

A Lenoir County realtor states that there is a shortage of inventory, meaning, there are fewer houses on the market. It comes as there are more people looking to buy.

“All of those things lead to the idea that it is a wonderful time to sell your house. We are in desperate need of more houses to be able to sell because we have so many people moving into Lenoir County from surrounding counties and other states,” said Jess Edwards, Owner, Kinston Realty Group.

On top of that, Fannie Mae executives say homeowners are trying to refinance almost 2 trillion dollars worth of mortgages, all to lock in low rates. It’s all due to the impact of COVID-19.

“So it’s a unique situation. The mark is really good for sellers, the prices are moving up and it’s taking a few days to get the house under contract. There are fewer houses on the market. On the buyer’s side, you got record low-interest rates” said Edwards.

Edwards says if you’re looking to buy a house, it’s okay to start the search online. But the first thing you should do is go talk to your lender. They will be able to let you know if you are qualified to buy, and your price range.