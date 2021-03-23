Local reentry councils prepare for ex-offenders rejoining the community

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Agencies across the East are gearing up to help a wave of people start the next phase of their life.

“When they say 3,500, I’m saying why not 6,000,” said Greg Singleton with the Craven-Pamlico ReEntry Council.

The reentry council operates within Craven Community College.

Singleton is looking forward to helping.

“Every opportunity to create a path for someone that wants to change, who wants to be able to take care of his or her family, we have to embrace that opportunity,” said Singleton.

The challenge is helping a mass release of people from prison reenter the community.

Over the next five months, 3,500 non-violent inmates will get their freedom back.

It’s part of a deal civil rights groups struck with Governor Roy Cooper’s administration.

Thousands of people are being sent home in exchange for a dismissal of a lawsuit alleging prison conditions during the coronavirus pandemic have violated inmates’ rights under the state constitution.

“This is a big win for a lot of people to be released at one time,” said Portia Bright Pittman with NC Reentry Innovators for Success.

The group heading home is made up of non-violent offenders and people already scheduled for release in 2021.

“The number itself is daunting because people have a negative stereotype towards ex-offenders, but it also bears looking at the particulars of the individual groups that are coming out,” said Ralphy Soney with NC for Life.

The release announcement at the end of February left some groups looking for more funds.

“Even the normal release rate is a challenge because there are fewer opportunities in terms of place people and getting people employed based on how the economy is doing,” said Soney.

Nicole Sullivan is the deputy secretary for analysis, programming, and policy and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

“All social service resources are stretched,” said Sullivan. “These are the same resources that we would be connecting reentry folks with when they get out, and they’re stretched with people who aren’t incarcerated and haven’t been incarcerated and are just impacted by COVID.”

The Craven-Pamlico ReEntry Council says it’s waiting on funding from the state to get ex-offenders physical resources like transportation and housing.

“These are underhanded pitches, but they are still barriers that need to be address, and that funding from the state is imperative to be sure that we can do our job,” said Singleton.

Singleton says they applied for the funding in February and were supposed to receive it at the beginning of March.

9 On Your Side asked a representative from NCDPS about the funding the reentry council is waiting on.

A representative responded saying:

“The awards have not been announced yet so while the Community College was the only applicant, they have not yet received any awards. It is not known if they will receive an award or not.”

Currently, the county is supporting the Craven-Pamlico ReEntry Council with some limited funding.

The opportunity to change just one life, even if money is tight, is worth it to Singleton.

“Let them come home, but lets make sure they’re coming home to something that creates success and not failure,” said Singleton.