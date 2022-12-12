JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Grazing Tray in Jacksonville is looking to feed 900 children in Onslow County.

Boxes for Bellies is hosted by The Grazing Tray and is held in collaboration with The Chew Program. The Grazing Tray welcomed the public Monday to help them “pack out”.

“It’s been a rough couple years,” said Samantha Prevatte, Owner of the Grazing Tray. “And so I think anytime anyone’s able to give it’s always special. But this year is hard. So the fact that we’re able to do it’s pretty cool.”

The “pack out” starts at 6 p.m.