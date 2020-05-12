Local restaurants are beginning to plan for phase two of reopening the state

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Restaurants in the east are getting ready for changes in operations when the state moves into reopening phase two.

Many people are eager for the next phase.

9OYS spoke with local restaurants to find out how they’re preparing for the phase, and the possibility of reopening dining areas.

Parker’s Barbecue co-owner Billy Parker says businesses like his are waiting for more state guidance.

He explains, “I think every business whether it’s the restaurant business, any retail business, you know they’re trying to figure out what exactly they are allowed to do and what they’re not allowed to do.”

They want to know how to safely open their dining areas.

“Most of our tables are pretty easy to move around. We’ve discussed if we get a certain amount of people and we have to cut off, we have our banquet hall next door,” says Jeremy Shelton, the general manager at The Rickhouse.

They’re also looking at sanitation and social distancing.

Nino’s Cucina Italian’s manager Jamie McLaughlin says, “We’re going to have staff solely dedicated just to cleaning and sanitizing the tables and the chairs after each usage. We’re going to have paper menus, we’re also going to be offering customers the option of using plastic utensils and plastic cups.”

Restaurant owners hope to recover some pandemic losses.

Pietro Passalicqa is one of the owners at Nino’s Cucina Italian.

“We don’t have the same volume that we had, we have a big dining room space and the rent is on the high side so we’re going to have to figure out how we can still be in business in the future,” Passalicqa says.

These owners have a message for customers.

Shelton states, “Soon as we’re allowed to serve our community again we will, until then we’re just doing what we can right now.

Easing restrictions depends on the state’s current health situation.

Continuing to social distance right now can help limit the number of new coronavirus cases in the east.