Local running event to help raise awareness for “Stop Asian Hate”

Two local women are working towards making sure the Greenville community is aware of attacks against Asian communities. They are now spreading the word about a run they are doing to bring people together.

“This is the time for us to bring people together and raise a voice for Asian Americans and Asian members in the towns you’re living in,” said Jin-Ae Kang of Greenville.

Bringing people together is the bigger picture for Jin-Ae Kang. Kang and her friend Jin decided they needed to do more when it came to speaking out against hate in the American Asian Pacific Islander community.

“I had a conversation with one of my Korean friends, Jin, and she wanted to do something so she initiated her solo rallies by running and wearing T-shirts that say Stop AAPI Hate,” said Kang.

Kang says her friend has already felt that hate.

“Last Sunday on the March she experienced a very embarrassing moment when a car passed by her and yelled at her.”

Kang says they are now working together to make sure people from all communities come to support.

“Everybody’s voices need to be included and need to be welcomed to bring a new perspective to help solve the problems we have.”

She says with the pandemic, harassment against the AAPI community has been on the rise. Even her own children began to recognize the issues going on.

“My first child showed some concern saying that ‘mom, I want you to be safe,” said Kang. “She doesn’t want me to be the target of hatred.”

She says it really is all about helping make Asian American voices be heard.

“The visibility was so low. With this incidence, I wanted to raise the visibility of the Asian community here in Greenville.”

If you would like to participate in the run you can sign up for it by clicking here. There you will find time slots you can choose from.