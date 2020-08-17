Local school leaders chime in on state-wide remote learning outages

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The first day of remote learning got off to a rocky start across North Carolina.

Around 9:30 a.m., Craven County Schools was one of the first in the East to post about an outage with NCEdCloud.

The program allows students and teachers to safely log onto sites like Canvas and Powerschool.

Canvas is the main portal middle and high school students use to access classwork.

This morning many students had difficulties using the system, or even just logging on the first time.

It soon came to light this was a system wide problem, affecting districts across North Carolina.

The outage was luckily fixed around 11:30 this morning.

The State Board of Education is still working to figure out the cause of the outage.

Patrick Holmes with Lenoir County Public Schools likens the brief outage to first day jitters.

“It’s kind of like the kid missing the bus or being lost in the hallway of a new school,” said Holmes. “It’s not something that we like to see, but it’s not the end of the world either.”

Holmes says the teachers were very calm and were doing their best to coach students and parents through the technical difficulties.

Holmes says their remote learning plan doesn’t differ too much from their technology plan inside the classroom.

Craven County Schools’ Superintendent, Dr. Meghan Doyle, says the key word parents and students should keep in mind is patience.

“None of us in this state have done this before,” said Doyle. “We’re all doing this for the first time. We’re trying to give each other grace and trying to represent the same values we want our students to have.”

Craven County Schools is encouraging parents to give feedback on remote learning.