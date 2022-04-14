WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Warmer temperatures mean many of us are ready to make a splash in our local waters. While swimming in our waterways is fun, it may not always be safe to jump right in.

While local experts encourage everyone to enjoy our waterways, they say many different factors can lead to E. Coli, and other dangerous bacteria that can make you sick. That’s why waters are being tested weekly here in Eastern North Carolina. That way, you can see how clean the water is before you take a dip.

Clay Barber of Sound Rivers said waterways near towns and cities collect a lot of pollution after storm events, which causes something called nutrient loading.

“When you have too many nutrients in the water, bacteria and algae blooms and all these things start popping up,” he said.

He added, the state conducts some testing monthly, but that may not be enough.

“If it rains the week after they sample, then that sample is not really an accurate description of the water quality at the time,” said Barber.

He said Sound Rivers’ weekly tests check specifically for E. Coli.

“We can say scientifically that if the water is in such a condition to harbor E. Coli, there’s likely to be a lot of other bacteria hanging out in that water,” said Barber.

One University of North Carolina professor from the Institute of Marine Sciences, Dr. Rachel Noble, said, the water quality in North Carolina has been very good, but it’s still important to be cautious.

“So town and municipalities are very proactive in trying to work to improve, especially now with infrastructure funding available, to improve the quality of their wastewater infrastructure and their storm water infrastructure,” said Noble.

Barber said they also have plans to test the waters year-round in the future because although not as many people are in the water in the offseason, the same threat still exists.

You can check the water quality where you are planning to swim, via the Swim Guide, here. You can also find active swimming advisories and more water quality information at the links provided below.

https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/shellfish-sanitation-and-recreational-water-quality/recreational-water-quality

https://ncdenr.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=3a38378983874a88aeaf6c3027292587