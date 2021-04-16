Local shelter working to get women and children on the right track

A Beaufort County homeless shelter is changing the way people think about homelessness and those who it affects.

“Anything that you read in books or see on TV that makes you think of a homeless shelter, we are not it,” said Executive Director Marcia Norwood.

The open door community center is helping break the stigma of who people may view as homeless. Services across the East are available for people experiencing homelessness, but it may not always be for everyone. ODCC’s Executive Director, Marcia Norwood, says women are sometimes forgotten.

“We are for the general population women and we do take sons up to age 18.”

The three bed two bath shelter is designed for mothers and their children. Being able to accommodate more than ten people at one time. Norwood says, it is a way for them to have a routine and normalcy in their schedules.

“They can prepare meals, do their laundry, shower, sleep and have a safe place to live until they’re ready to move into their own new place.”

The shelter tries to make sure their residents feel as at home as possible. Coordinators say that they have seen their work turn into actions with some of their past tenants, including one special woman.

“She wrote that she’s very appreciative of her time here because she was able to turn her life around and now her children will allow her to be a part of their lives,” Said Norwood.

The shelter is also looking for volunteers to help deliver meals to their residents through a service called “Meal Train.”

To help donate meals you can click here. If you or someone you knows needs assistance from ODCC, you can call them at (252) 833-8514.