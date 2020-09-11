Local sheriffs talk about the future of law enforcement

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – For months people across the nation are talking about law enforcement.

Sheriffs from Craven, Carteret and Jones county sat down with Congressman Greg Murphy to discuss what defunding the police means to them.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes believes there should be more investment in law enforcement, not the other way around.

He says, “Get them the resources they need, if it’s a training issue, let’s invest in training. Let’s invest in professional standards, and hold our people accountable.”

The “Law & Order” roundtable hosted by Trump Victory was an opportunity for local sheriffs to share their concerns about defunding police departments.

Asa Buck is Carteret County’s Sheriff.

He explains, “These calls for defunding the police affects more than just these uniform officers out on the street. If you defund the police what does that mean and by how much? “

Some sheriffs say there is a need for funding for things like school resource officers.

“It’s also going to affect many police programs and what local communities can afford to provide for public safety?” Buck continues.

Congressman Greg Murphy knows the system isn’t perfect.

“We have folks, brave men and women who put on their badge every day to secure the safety and security of those in their community. Yes, there are some bad apples and we understand that but we don’t tear that whole structure a part, we build it up rather to keep our nation safe and secure,” Murphy says.

Those who are for defunding the police would like to see money allocated to other programs such as housing preservation and development and youth community development.

These law enforcement leaders want communities to be able to rely on them.

Sheriff Hughes is working to achieve that with a citizens advisory board.

He explains, “Everyday men and women who live in the communities that have a good feel for what’s going on in their communities. They come in quarterly, more if needed, and we talk about issues and I’ve asked them all when you come with a problem, bring a solution with you.”

Sheriff Chip Hughes wants to encourage people to continue to call law enforcement when issues arise.

He says his department is committed to the safety of the community.