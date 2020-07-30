Local Starbucks closes after employee indicated they were experiencing potential COVID-19 symptoms

FILE – This June 26, 2019 file photo shows a Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks Corp. reports financial earns on Wednesday, Oct. 30. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Starbucks located on 10th Street and Evans Street in Greenville has precautionarily closed after an employee indicated they were experiencing potential COVID-19 symptoms.

The respective employee and all other employees that may have come into contact with them are currently self-isolating (those employees who are self-isolated will be compensated for the time missed) and as a result, due to limited staffing, the store is temporarily closed.

It is expected to re-open on August 5.

Starbucks confirms there is not a positive case of COVID-19 with one of its employees at the location.