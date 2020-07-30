Local Starbucks closes after employee indicated they were experiencing potential COVID-19 symptoms

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This June 26, 2019 file photo shows a Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks Corp. reports financial earns on Wednesday, Oct. 30. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Starbucks located on 10th Street and Evans Street in Greenville has precautionarily closed after an employee indicated they were experiencing potential COVID-19 symptoms.

The respective employee and all other employees that may have come into contact with them are currently self-isolating (those employees who are self-isolated will be compensated for the time missed) and as a result, due to limited staffing, the store is temporarily closed.

It is expected to re-open on August 5.

Starbucks confirms there is not a positive case of COVID-19 with one of its employees at the location.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV