Local Starbucks closes after employee indicated they were experiencing potential COVID-19 symptoms

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Starbucks located on 10th Street and Evans Street in Greenville has precautionarily closed after an employee indicated they were experiencing potential COVID-19 symptoms.
The respective employee and all other employees that may have come into contact with them are currently self-isolating (those employees who are self-isolated will be compensated for the time missed) and as a result, due to limited staffing, the store is temporarily closed.
It is expected to re-open on August 5.
Starbucks confirms there is not a positive case of COVID-19 with one of its employees at the location.