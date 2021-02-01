Local transit leaders say mask mandate comes with few changes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — New mask rules for public and commercial transportation will take effect just before the clock strikes midnight on Monday.

The goal is to try and stop the spread of COVID across county and state lines.

The mandate requires all passengers riding in planes, trains, busses, and ride-share vehicles to wear a mask.

Local transit leaders say the push from the federal government didn’t surprise them.

“We’ve been asking passengers to wear masks pretty much since the beginning of COVID, so it’s nothing new to anyone,” said Kelly Walker, transportation director for Craven Area Rural Transit.

The new rule does come with consequences.

Passengers refusing to wear a mask wouldn’t be allowed to board.

They would also face a civil penalty, or even a criminal one, issued by the Transportation Security Administration.

A TSA representative tells 9 On Your Side the first priority for the mask mandate is voluntary compliance.

Walker says her team can work with people who can’t wear a mask because of medical conditions.

“We would transport that individual one on one, versus with a group of other passengers, and we already have those measures in place,” said Walker.

The first priority of people working with CARTS is the community.

“There are a lot of individuals that rely on our service for necessities, and that that’s very important to us to be able to help meet that need for them,” said Walker.

The CDC’s mandate also specifies requirements for a mask. They must fully cover the nose and mouth and fit snugly against the sides of the face without gaps.