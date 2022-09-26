KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — They’ll be going bald for a good cause.

On Wednesday, from 5-8 pm, local volunteers will shave their heads to raise money for childhood cancer research as part of an annual event in Kinston. The St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which funds children’s cancer research grants, will host one of its signature head-shaving events at East Coast Wing and Grill at 3021 N. Heritage Street in Kinston.

The event will have live music and a DJ the event. It’s the first time the event will be held since the COVID-19 pandemic.

September is also National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with Cancer being the number one cause of death among children. Donations and events such as this have raised more than $322 million to date.

