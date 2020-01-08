Local war veterans discuss US-Iran conflict

(WNCT) “We don’t want a war and apparently they don’t either because if they had wanted a war they would have landed in those facilities instead of around them,” said Korean war veteran Herman McLawhorn.

This is a feeling of relief for local veterans.

Korean war veteran Herman McLawhorn and Army veteran Eric Cantu are thankful no service members were hurt in Iran’s Tuesday night attack on two Iraqi military bases housing U.S. forces.

“Had they really wanted to do damage, they would have put those missiles where they would have done the most damage. I don’t want anybody to get hurt and I don’t want to be in a war,” said Cantu.

President Trump addressed the nation Wednesday morning. He said Iran’s missile attack took no American lives and caused minimal damage.

“Iran appears to be standing down which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a good thing for the world,” Pres. Trump said.

The attack was retaliation to President Trump’s order to kill a top Iranian general last week.

That led the Pentagon to deploy nearly 5,000 more troops to the Middle East.

“I hurt more now for the families than ever more than I do the soldiers because we knew what we were getting into. Our families are automatically drafted into the results of whatever we do for this country,” Cantu said.

These local veterans believe war is always possible — but they hope for the best outcome.

“It has some consequences that we don’t want and that’s another war so there won’t be no more Ralph Smith and Herman McLawhorn veterans,” said McLawhorn.

“It’s been foretold that there will be rumors of wars and wars until the end of time. So we just pray for the best and pray for our children,” said Cantu.

Despite new economic sanctions on Iran, the U.S is ready to embrace peace.